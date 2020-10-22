Boldizs, a 23-year-old rising star of Hungarian motorsport, was handed top spot on the grid for Race 2 at the Hungaroring last weekend and impressed on his way to a career-high sixth position in his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición TCR.



“It was amazing to stand on the pole position, unfortunately not in front of our crowd because of COVID-19 we have closed doors,” said Boldizs, part of the three-strong Zengő Motorsport line-up. “But I saw some Hungarian flags and some fans [outside the track] at the exit of Turn 5 and it was amazing to see. I was so excited, it’s only the sixth TCR weekend of my life and only the fourth in WTCR, so it felt amazing.



“It was unfortunate I did not have the best start but I managed to find the rhythm, I got a good pace and it was amazing to be between Norbi [Michelisz] and [Esteban] Guerrieri, defending against him. These guys are the best in the touring car world and I am pleased that I am here, it’s a dream.”



Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, who completes the Zengő line-up along with Spain’s Mikel Azcona, joined compatriot Boldizs by scoring WTCR points in Race 2.



“After Race 2 I was very, very happy,” said Kismarty-Lechner. “After Race 3 I was a bit disappointed, since from the very first lap I was suffering with the brakes so it was really difficult for me. But I think in the second race we had some good moments, I was able to fight and I scored points so finally I’m happy.”