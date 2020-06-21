WTCR

Boldizs, Tassi join Michelisz in flying the Hungarian flag in Pre-season Esports WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

-

Norbert Michelisz won’t be the only Hungarian driver in action when the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship resumes at a virtual Hungaroring from 22h30 CET today.

Bence Boldizs, driving a CUPRA Leon Competición for Zengő Motorsport, and ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR driver Attila Tassi will also be flying the Hungarian flag.

Like Michelisz, Boldizs and Tassi both have simracing pedigree and will be among the contenders for victory in the online series exclusively for WTCR drivers.

