Gabriel Rizzo, Team Principal of leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup entrant BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, wants his outfit to set out its “title-winning intentions” from the start but has also urged his drivers to play safe when necessary.

The Italian team begins the 2022 season with a tweaked line-up as Spaniard Mikel Azcona prepares to replace the retired Italian legend Gabriele Tarquini alongside long-term BRC driver Norbert Michelisz from Hungary.

Ad

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France where Azcona and Michelisz will compete in Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR cars, Rizzo said: “We’re looking to setting out our title-winning intentions from the start. Pau will be a great challenge for the drivers, who will need to negotiate the tight, wall-lined turns as well as find their speed quickly. It is an unforgiving circuit and any mistakes will be punished.

WTCR Countdown to WTCR’s High Five with Esteban Guerrieri 12 HOURS AGO

“Consistency will be key to success in the [title] battles this year, and we are confident with the package of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and our pre season preparations.

“With Norbert and Mikel behind the wheel, we believe that we can be competing for victories and challenge at the front this year, all while giving the fans some great on-track battles.”

WTCR Perfect preparation? Coronel a podium finisher ahead of WTCR opener YESTERDAY AT 04:10