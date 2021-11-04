BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse starts its home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup on top form.

At WTCR Race of France last month, the team based in Cherasco in the Cuneo province in the northwest of Italy scored a season-best 52 points with Norbert Michelisz going third fastest in the shootout for pole position and Gabriele Tarquini completing the Race 1 podium in their identical Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCRs.



Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo said: “It was great to be back on the podium again and have our best scoring weekend of the season so far. Much like the challenge we faced in Most and Pau, we will have to get up to speed in Adria, but this will also be the case for all the teams and drivers. We know we have the package to bring home podium finishes with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, and we’d love to do that again in Italy. There is still an opportunity to move further up both standings, so we’re on a mission to bring home solid points from qualifying and the races.”



Michelisz, who won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic, said: “I’m excited about the challenge of racing at another new circuit. The last two races have been at tracks that we did not know well before and we have been able to find pace quickly and deliver some good results. As always our goal will be to fight at the front of the field and score as many points as possible. Although it will be unpredictable, my hope is to get on the podium after missing out last time in France.”



Home hero Tarquini added: “I’m very excited to race in my home country again after a long time, as WTCR has never raced in Italy before. Even if Adria is not a track that I know very well, that is the same for everybody else, so I have no advantage or disadvantage.”

