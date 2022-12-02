This is the moment when BRC Racing Team’s three Hyundai-powered Kings of WTCR united in celebration at Jeddah Corniche Circuit last Sunday night.
Gabriele Tarquini, the first winner of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018, and Norbert Michelisz (pictured right), the driver who succeeded him, flank the fifth and final King of WTCR, Mikel Azcona, following the Spaniard’s capture of the 2022 title in a Hyundai Elantra N TCR run under the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse banner.
Photo:Facebook.com/gabriele.tarquini.90
