Yann Ehrlacher is the King of WTCR for 2020, becoming the youngest driver in history to win an FIA World Touring Car title aged 24.
The Frenchman put the coveted crown beyond doubt with sixth place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Aragón this afternoon at the wheel of a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres.
Ehrlacher has been the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader all season in his China-built Lynk & Co 03 TCR and follows Hyundai-powered Gabriele Tarquini (2018) and Norbert Michelisz (2019) as a WTCR title winner.
His uncle and team-mate at Sweden-based Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Yvan Muller, is a four-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship.
The post BREAKING NEWS: Ehrlacher is King of WTCR for 2020 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.