The Frenchman put the coveted crown beyond doubt with sixth place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Aragón this afternoon at the wheel of a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres.



Ehrlacher has been the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader all season in his China-built Lynk & Co 03 TCR and follows Hyundai-powered Gabriele Tarquini (2018) and Norbert Michelisz (2019) as a WTCR title winner.



His uncle and team-mate at Sweden-based Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Yvan Muller, is a four-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship.