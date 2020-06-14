WTCR

Breaking news! Guerrieri, Tassi the winners as Pre-season Esports WTCR powers up in style at a

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
20 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

-

Esteban Guerrieri and Attila Tassi began their Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship bids by taking a win each at a virtual Salzburgring this afternoon (Sunday) with all the thrilling action shown on Eurosport and other broadcasters around the world.

The high-speed layout of the Austrian track delivered two drama-packed slipstream battles with Argentine Guerrieri’s capture of eighth place in Race 2 helping him to the top of the title standings by five points over Slovakia’s Mato Homola, who followed Guerrieri’s Honda home in Race 1.

Norbert Michelisz, the ultimate gamer-turned-racer who won the 2019 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, finished third in Race 1 following a close battle with his fellow Hungarian Bence Boldizs.

Honda-powered Hungarian Tassi held on for the Race 2 victory after a late attempt by a charging Mikel Azcona (CUPRA) to take first place failed. Azcona, from Spain, had gone fastest in the lap-one Superpole contest to claim the DHL Pole Position for Race 1. However, contact with Yann Ehrlacher’s Lynk & Co, the fastest overall qualifier, wrecked his hopes of winning the opening contest.

With the real WTCR set to kick off at Salzburgring in September, the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship opener provided an exciting virtual taster of what’s to come in a few months from now. It also underlined the fact the remaining five events of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which is exclusively for WTCR drivers, are not to be missed.

RESULTS AT A GLANCE
Race 1:
1 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
2 Mato Homola (Slovakia) BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
3 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
DHL Position:Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición
Fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2:
1 Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
2 Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición
3 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
DHL Pole Position:Thed Björk (Sweden) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Fastest lap:Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

More to follow...

The post Breaking news! Guerrieri, Tassi the winners as Pre-season Esports WTCR powers up in style at a virtual Salzburgring appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

