Breaking news! Guerrieri, Tassi the winners as Pre-season Esports WTCR powers up in style at a

Esteban Guerrieri and Attila Tassi began their Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship bids by taking a win each at a virtual Salzburgring this afternoon (Sunday) with all the thrilling action shown on Eurosport and other broadcasters around the world.

The high-speed layout of the Austrian track delivered two drama-packed slipstream battles with Argentine Guerrieri’s capture of eighth place in Race 2 helping him to the top of the title standings by five points over Slovakia’s Mato Homola, who followed Guerrieri’s Honda home in Race 1.



Norbert Michelisz, the ultimate gamer-turned-racer who won the 2019 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, finished third in Race 1 following a close battle with his fellow Hungarian Bence Boldizs.



Honda-powered Hungarian Tassi held on for the Race 2 victory after a late attempt by a charging Mikel Azcona (CUPRA) to take first place failed. Azcona, from Spain, had gone fastest in the lap-one Superpole contest to claim the DHL Pole Position for Race 1. However, contact with Yann Ehrlacher’s Lynk & Co, the fastest overall qualifier, wrecked his hopes of winning the opening contest.



With the real WTCR set to kick off at Salzburgring in September, the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship opener provided an exciting virtual taster of what’s to come in a few months from now. It also underlined the fact the remaining five events of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which is exclusively for WTCR drivers, are not to be missed.



RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Race 1:

1 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

2 Mato Homola (Slovakia) BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

3 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

DHL Position:Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición

Fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Race 2:

1 Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

2 Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición

3 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

DHL Pole Position:Thed Björk (Sweden) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fastest lap:Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS



