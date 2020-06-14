Breaking news! Guerrieri, Tassi the winners as Pre-season Esports WTCR powers up in style at a

Image credit: FIA WTCR
-
Esteban Guerrieri and Attila Tassi began their Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship bids by taking a win each at a virtual Salzburgring this afternoon (Sunday) with all the thrilling action shown on Eurosport and other broadcasters around the world.
The high-speed layout of the Austrian track delivered two drama-packed slipstream battles with Argentine Guerrieri’s capture of eighth place in Race 2 helping him to the top of the title standings by five points over Slovakia’s Mato Homola, who followed Guerrieri’s Honda home in Race 1.
Norbert Michelisz, the ultimate gamer-turned-racer who won the 2019 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, finished third in Race 1 following a close battle with his fellow Hungarian Bence Boldizs.
Honda-powered Hungarian Tassi held on for the Race 2 victory after a late attempt by a charging Mikel Azcona (CUPRA) to take first place failed. Azcona, from Spain, had gone fastest in the lap-one Superpole contest to claim the DHL Pole Position for Race 1. However, contact with Yann Ehrlacher’s Lynk & Co, the fastest overall qualifier, wrecked his hopes of winning the opening contest.
With the real WTCR set to kick off at Salzburgring in September, the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship opener provided an exciting virtual taster of what’s to come in a few months from now. It also underlined the fact the remaining five events of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which is exclusively for WTCR drivers, are not to be missed.
RESULTS AT A GLANCE
Race 1:
1 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
2 Mato Homola (Slovakia) BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
3 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
DHL Position:Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición
Fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2:
1 Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
2 Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición
3 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
DHL Pole Position:Thed Björk (Sweden) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Fastest lap:Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS
More to follow...
WTCR racer Guerrieri joins dream grid and finishes second in Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual
The post Breaking news! Guerrieri, Tassi the winners as Pre-season Esports WTCR powers up in style at a virtual Salzburgring appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.