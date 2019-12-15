Norbert Michelisz is the new king of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Starting the Sepang super-finale as one of four contenders for the throne, Michelisz’s fifth-place finish in Race 3 ensures the coveted title will be going back to Hungary for the first time.



Driving a BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse-run i30 N TCR, Michelisz takes the crown from inaugural WTCR / OSCARO title winner and team-mate Gabriele Tarquini.

The post BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz crowned king of WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.