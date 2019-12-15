FIA WTCR

BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz crowned king of WTCR

BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz crowned king of WTCR
By FIA WTCR

57 minutes agoUpdated 55 minutes ago

Norbert Michelisz is the new king of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Starting the Sepang super-finale as one of four contenders for the throne, Michelisz’s fifth-place finish in Race 3 ensures the coveted title will be going back to Hungary for the first time.

Driving a BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse-run i30 N TCR, Michelisz takes the crown from inaugural WTCR / OSCARO title winner and team-mate Gabriele Tarquini.

The post BREAKING NEWS: Norbert Michelisz crowned king of WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react