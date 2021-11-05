Gabriele Tarquini’s 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season will be his last as a full-time racing driver.

The Italian legend made the announcement during the pre-event press conference for WTCR Race of Italy, which he’ll contest in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run under the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse banner.



ClickHEREto watch the live stream.



More to follow…

