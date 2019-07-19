Breakthrough PWR WTCR win “truly” deserved

New team PWR Racing enters the WTCR summer break on a high following its maiden triumph in Portugal earlier this month.

Making its debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the start of this season, the Swedish squad has punched above its weight with a succession of strong performances.



The most recent came on the streets of Vila Real when Mikel Azcona triumphed in Race 2 – the team’s sixth international race weekend – at the wheel of his CUPRA TCR.



“The whole team is showing that we're able to compete for victories in the absolute world top in touring car racing,” said Emil Axkelsson, the PWR Team Principal. “Mikel drove fantastically and both him and the team truly deserves this victory. It's the perfect way to enter the summer break.”

