Tom Coronel heads to the Nürburgring Nordschleife for WTCR Race of Germany from May 26-28 as a driver on top form following his victory in the TCR Europe Series counter at Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend.

Driving for the same Comtoyou Racing team that oversees his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign, Coronel headed team-mate Franco Girolami in a 1-2 for the Audi-powered Belgian squad in the first of two races at the French track.

Ad

“I had a really good getaway and from Turn 1 onwards I was able to pull a gap that I then managed throughout the race,” said Coronel, who qualified on pole position. “At the end, I was slightly more cautious because of the tyres, but I won without any problems and that is really cool!”

WTCR This is hardcore: Monteiro gives his verdict on WTCR Race of Germany venue 33 MINUTES AGO

Coronel made another good start in the second race, finishing fifth after contact. “I scored good points again,” the DHL-backed driver said. “Once more, I was fastest in the field, the car was mega and it all went really well.”

Dutchman Coronel is now second in the provisional TCR Europe standings, 13 points behind Girolami. Meanwhile, Viktor Davidovski made it a weekend to remember for Comtoyou Racing with victory in Race 2.

WTCR Michelisz reveals his bite-avoidance strategy in WTCR 18 HOURS AGO