Yann Ehrlacher insists he’s not fazed by the prospect of starting his WTCR title defence on the world’s toughest race track.

Ehrlacher, who won the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR run by Cyan Racing, will be the driver to beat when the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts the 2021 season-opening WTCR Race of Germany from June 3-5.



Despite the ultra-demanding 25.378-kilometre layout and unpredictable weather, 24-year-old Ehrlacher is adamant that the circuit, dubbed the Green Hell due to its difficulty rating, presents a challenge that he’s more than ready to take on.



“It doesn’t matter [that it’s where we start our season], everyone will do a bit of testing and be back in the car on a normal track before they go there,” said the French ace. “We will do some simulator work and we can go there with our road car to check the track a little bit just to accommodate a little bit the speed and all what the Nürburgring Nordschleife is. For me there’s no problem with this. At some point we will all know the track and the cars.”



Ehrlacher scored his first Nordschleife victory during a rain-hit second WTCR race last September. He reckons that result will serve as a useful confidence boost on a circuit that he admits isn’t one of his absolute favourites.



“It’s a track I kind of like but you can’t say you completely like this track unless you lie or are not going fast enough,” he said. “I am quite confident when I am driving there. I like the fact it’s a narrow track with fast corners where if you are brave you can go quick.”

