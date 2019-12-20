Kuba Brzezinski wants to return to Esports WTCR in 2020 – in order to defend the live final title he won in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Pole Brzezinski (pictured right), part of the Williams Esports team, delivered a masterclass in consistency to top the final table, eight points ahead of compatriot and team-mate Nikodem Wisniewski (left).



Speaking during the WTCR Race of Malaysia event at the Sepang International Circuit the day after his title triumph, where he was invited to take part in the Race 1 podium ceremony, Brzezinski said: “Esports is so big right now that I would be happy if I could do Esports WTCR again, that would be great.”



Of his Esports WTCR OSCARO title, Brzezinski added: “I didn’t really expect that, I am just amazed. I felt really at home, I had the pace and everything just fell together. Some guys were coming and going, quick on one track, a bit slower on the others but I was able to have the pace on every single track. Consistency was the key.”



The Esports WTCR OSCARO live final at The RIFT in Kuala Lumpur was sponsored by KW Suspensions and organised by RaceRoom.



Photo:Javi Guerra/Williams Esports

The post Brzezinski targets 2020 Esports WTCR action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.