Preparations for WTCR Race of Germany are go with the release of the provisional schedule for the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring weekend.
From Thursday May 26 until Saturday May 28, drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be in action on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife, motorsport’s 25.378-kilometre rollercoaster ride.
The provisional schedule follows:
Thursday May 26
Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h10 CET
Free Practice 2: 19h00-19h40 CET
Friday May 27
Qualifying: 13h00-13h40 CET
Saturday May 28
Race 1: 10h00 CET (3 laps)
Race 2: 12h35 CET (3 laps)
ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring is scheduled to start at 16h00 CET on Saturday May 28. Ticket information is availableHERE.
