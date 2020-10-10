It’s a busy day in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with five sessions on the agenda at WTCR Race of Slovakia.
Here’s a reminder of what’s in store:
Free Practice 1:10h00-10h45
Free Practice 2:13h45-14h15
Qualifying Q1:16h30-16h50
Qualifying Q2:16h55-17h05
Qualifying Q3:17h15 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)
