It’s a busy day in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with five sessions on the agenda at WTCR Race of Slovakia.

Here’s a reminder of what’s in store:

Free Practice 1:10h00-10h45

Free Practice 2:13h45-14h15

Qualifying Q1:16h30-16h50

Qualifying Q2:16h55-17h05

Qualifying Q3:17h15 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)

