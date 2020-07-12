Can Björk make his mark on the Pre-season Esports WTCR track he learned online?

-

Thed Björk was a Macau rookie when the FIA World Touring Car Championship visited in 2017, the year of his world title triumph. Despite never driving there before, Björk described his Macau weekend as “the game-changer” after he finished fourth and fifth in the two races to score crucial points.

And it was thanks, in part, to the knowledge of the 6.120-kilometre street course that the Swede had built up driving on his home simulator from RaceRoom Racing Experience.



“Macau was brand new for me and you hear that the first time you go to Macau you are seven seconds off, because Macau is such a challenge,” Björk said. “I was so happy because in the qualifying, [Rob] Huff is just fantastic in Macau, but I was six or seven tenths off him in qualifying. And being near the top there, I went into the mental phase of ‘keep the points, keep the points, don’t do a zero, just focus and don’t hit anything’.”



Björk, part of the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co attack in Pre-season Esports WTCR, bought his simulator at “the beginning of 2016 when I was going to learn all the WTCC tracks because I was a rookie,” he recalled. “And I choose Yvan Müller’s car because my car was not in the game. I had no dream about what was going to happen in 2017. I haven’t done so much practicing. Mostly it’s my son who’s practicing, but I’m gonna do the best I can and see how far I can get.”



The Macau Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship double-header will be broadcast on Eurosport at 23h00 CET tonight although timings vary per region and local listings should be consulted. A number of other channels around the world will show the action, while the Macau races are also available on Eurosport Player.

