Néstor Girolami will do all he can to continue winning in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup when the series heads into unchartered territory at Circuit Pau-Arnos this weekend.

Girolami, from Argentina, won the first of two races at WTCR Race of Czech Republic last weekend. Less than seven days later, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver wants more success at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR



“Getting the first victory of the season was a great feeling and an important target to hit, but we don’t want it to stop there and will be pushing for more this weekend,’ said Girolami. “Even so, we know we did not have the fastest car at Most and it will be a big fight again at Pau-Arnos, but we are ready for that.



“The aim remains the same as it has been for some races now – my eyes are firmly on making sure I can make the top 10 in qualifying and then maximise the opportunities that come my way from there.”

WTCR WTCR’s Urrutia to fightback in France 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR Back to where it began for WTCR’s Gene 9 HOURS AGO