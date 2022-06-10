Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver Santiago Urrutia will look back to happy times when he prepares for action at WTCR Race of Hungary tomorrow.

The Uruguayan has a strong record at the Hungaroring having guided his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR to victory in the second of two races at the track last season.

“The Hungaroring has always been good to me, I won here last year and I claimed my first racing podium here back in 2012,” said Urrutia. “I like the track but it's going to be very hot, so we need to be careful with that. I'm looking forward to get back racing again and I hope we can put everything in place for a strong weekend in terms of points.”

Urrutia is fourth in the provisional standings, 13 behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Néstor Girolami.

