Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver Santiago Urrutia will look back to happy times when he prepares for action at WTCR Race of Hungary tomorrow.
The Uruguayan has a strong record at the Hungaroring having guided his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR to victory in the second of two races at the track last season.
Ad
“The Hungaroring has always been good to me, I won here last year and I claimed my first racing podium here back in 2012,” said Urrutia. “I like the track but it's going to be very hot, so we need to be careful with that. I'm looking forward to get back racing again and I hope we can put everything in place for a strong weekend in terms of points.”
WTCR
Heavy WTCR racer Monteiro hoping to be happy in Hungary
Urrutia is fourth in the provisional standings, 13 behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Néstor Girolami.
The post Can happy times lead to more Urrutia rapid WTCR times? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Azcona hoping Michelisz not the only Hyundai-powered WTCR hero at the Hungaroring
WTCR
Huff holds WTCR Trophy advantage ahead of ‘home’ race
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad