Gabriele Tarquini, winner of the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, will take on a challenge of a different kind when he contests this weekend’s ADAC TCR Germany event at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The legendary Italian, 57, will swap his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR for a Team Engstler version of the Korean machine he played a key role in developing.



Nicknamed the Wild Boar during his early career for his, at times, robust driving style, Tarquini reckons he will have plenty to offer at the Austrian Grand Prix venue.



"My vast experience helps me to set up the car and manage the races," said Tarquini, whose last outing in a German national series event was in the STW back in 1999. “I've been involved in the Hyundai project since the first lap on a racetrack in April 2017 in Aragón. Since then, we have not stopped developing the car.”



Of the prospect of taking on the TCR Germany regulars, Tarquini said: “I saw many races on TV last year, especially after Hyundai's entry. The races are very exciting and great to watch.”

The post Can the Wild Boar of the WTCR tame the Red Bull (Ring)? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.