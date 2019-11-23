WTCR / OSCARO race winner Frédéric Vervisch will take on a second tough challenge in as many weeks when he goes for victory in the Intercontinental GT Challenge in South Africa this weekend.

Following his outing at WTCR Race of Macau from 14-17 November, which included a fastest lap and a trio of top-15 finishes for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Vervisch will link up with Kelvin van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor to contest the Kyalami 9 Hours in a WRT-run Audi R8 LMS.



And after winning the previous IGTC round, the Suzuka 10 Hours in August, Belgian Vervisch is third in the IGTC standings and six points off the lead.



Should Vervisch prevail in his title pursuit then it would complete a memorable season of endurance racing for the popular WTCR / OSCARO racer, who won the 24-hour events in Dubai and at the Nürburgring earlier this year.



Photo:Audi Sport customer racing / Bildagentur Kräling

The post Can the WTCR’s marathon man win again? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.