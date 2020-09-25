Tom Coronel and Thed Björk will share the second row of the grid for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany each chasing a significant milestone.

Coronel (pictured right) has yet to win a World Touring Car race on the iconic 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife, while Björk (pictured left) is going for a hat-trick at the venue having won in the FIA World Touring Car Championship and the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Coronel starts third in his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry, with Björk fourth for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.

