The Dutchman set a best lap of 2m11.451s in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR.



That proved faster than the best lap in Race 2, which was set by Mikel Azcona in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición during his incredible climb from P17 on the grid to fifth place.



Thed Björk set the fastest lap in Race 1, which started on a damp track. The Swede chose four Goodyear wet-weather tyres when most had run slicks on the front. He pitted for slicks all round to set the fastest lap at 2m15.663s.