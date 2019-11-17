Catsburg claims WTCR TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy in Macau

Nicky Catsburg won the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for his fastest time in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Macau.

The Dutchman only finished in P12 after dropping back to help team-mate Norbert Michelisz score vital points for the #RoadToMalaysia title chase, but along the way still set the fastest lap: a time of 2m31.449s in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team i30 N TCR.



The mark was just fastest than Race 3 winner Andy Priaulx’s effort in the final encounter of the weekend. The Lynk & Co driver managed a time of 2m31.712s on his way to his first WTCR – FIA World FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO race victory.



Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Frédéric Vervisch set the fastest lap in Race 1 on Saturday, with a time of 2m31.800s.

