Catsburg congratulates rival Priaulx for WTCR Macau victory

Nicky Catsburg said he was “happy to see” Andy Priaulx claim his maiden victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in Macau last weekend.

Catsburg and Priaulx clashed on track at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last month with Priaulx’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team critical of the Dutchman, who received a driving penalty for his role in the incident.



BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team driver Catsburg was adamant, however, that he was not at fault for the collision and made a point of congratulating Priaulx shortly after the Race 3 podium in Macau had taken place.



“One thing I was very happy about was that Andy did not have to give up his win because that’s obviously very nice for him to win after a difficult season like mine,” said Catsburg. “It’s very cool for him to win a race, [and] I said, ‘well done, I’m very happy to see that’ and it’s honestly true. Not because he was in the wall in Suzuka, but he had a tough season and to come here and win is pretty damn good and that’s nice for him.”

