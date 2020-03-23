Catsburg in WTCR podium push

Having missed out on a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup podium in 2019, Nicky Catsburg has high hopes of top-three finishes during his second campaign.

Catsburg, 32, has joined Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team to drive a Hyundai i30 N TCR. He will link up with German rookie Luca Engstler.



“I’m excited for a second season in the series, and with a new team,” said the Dutchman. “Engstler Motorsport have a lot of experience and success with the i30 N TCR around the world and, of course, before that as well. Hopefully together we can add to that story this season.



“I really enjoyed driving the Hyundai i30 N TCR in FIA WTCR last year. The series has some of the best racing, and best touring car drivers in the world and is incredibly competitive on track in every session.”

