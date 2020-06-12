WTCR

Catsburg on triumph and trouble in part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
42 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

-

In part two of Nicky Catsburg’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear, the Dutchman continues his recollections of a career that began as a reward for not smoking as a teenager and has included winning an FIA world championship motor race, in addition to a host of other successes in endurance racing.

Available from 14h00 CET today (Friday) and hosted by Martin Haven, Catsburg is typically engaging and forthcoming in the latest episode of WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear as he discusses some of the highs and lows he’s experienced competing with a roof over his head, such as a notable triumph (at WTCC Race of Russia in 2016) and some trouble (at WTCR Race of Japan in 2019).

With GT racing his focus in 2018, Catsburg was a year behind the bulk of his rivals when he joined the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup last season, lining up on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID in a BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team i30 N TCR. It was by no means a straightforward campaign.

“The level was very, very high, there were some superstar drivers and it felt like everyone wanted to be there,” says Catsburg of life in the WTCR last year. “It was so intense and I remember Norbi Michelisz being on an extremely strong level. It was definitely not my easiest season, maybe my toughest in general. The racing was always fun but there were a couple of moments when it went over the edge a bit in terms of aggressiveness. I definitely played a role in that and I wish some of the events hadn’t gone the way they went. In the end, Norbi, driving the same brand as me, won the championship and that was extremely important for us as a team.”

The flashpoint came at Suzuka last October. Catsburg takes up the story on WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear: “Things were quite aggressive and I would say I’m definitely one of the more aggressive drivers, but it’s just the way I drive. Sometimes that works very well, and sometimes [not]. During the season these ‘supporting’ roles were starting to get a life of their own and people were starting to think everyone was supporting their team-mates and crashing people off, but this was really not happening.

“In Suzuka, Norbi was trying to overtake Andy [Priaulx]. Norbi was fighting for the championship so he didn’t want to take any risk and said Nicky, ‘you should have a try at trying to overtake Andy’. The first thing that happened is that I smash him off. Everybody thinks I did this on purpose but if you look at the video it was a racing incident. Whose fault it was is something to debate about. He obviously thought it was my fault, I honestly thought it was his fault. But to then go into this discussion that [we] did it on purpose, that [we] had the intention of smashing somebody off, this was really too much. I can only say that incident definitely was not planned and I felt really bad afterwards because I always felt I had a really good relationship with Andy.”

There were happier times in 2019, of course. “Grabbing pole position at Slovakia Ring and having Norbi in my tow was a very cool experience,” Catsburg says. “Macau was very nice getting the fastest lap of the weekend because I never felt at ease in Macau [until last year].”

Part two of Nicky Catsburg’s WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven, is available from 14h00 CET today (12 June). Clickherefor parts one and two or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Salzburgring Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship preview

2 HOURS AGO

The post Catsburg on triumph and trouble in part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Revealed: Monteiro, Tassi unite for Esports WTCR in ALL-INKL.DE Honda Civics

4 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Esports WTCR wildcards set for action

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Salzburgring Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship preview

2 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Monteiro, Tassi unite for Esports WTCR in ALL-INKL.DE Honda Civics

4 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Esports WTCR wildcards set for action

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

WTCR race winner Monteiro supports #RaceAgainstCovid auction

YESTERDAY AT 16:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous article#RaceAtHome: Salzburgring Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship preview
Next articleWomen's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill