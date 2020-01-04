Catsburg prepares to ROAR ahead of WTCR 2020

Nicky Catsburg will ROAR before he hopes to score in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

The Dutchman’s packed schedule for the upcoming season includes an assault on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Corvette Racing, starting with the Roar before the Rolex 24, a precursor to the Daytona 24 Hours, from 3-5 January.



“It’s been an ambition of mine to race with Corvette for some time and I’m delighted to add this to my programme,” said Catsburg. “It will be a busy season for me, and it will be a great experience to compete with another great motorsport brand.”



Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team, Catsburg placed P13 in the 2019 WTCR standings.

