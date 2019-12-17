Ceccon issues WTCR future call with fifth podium

Kevin Ceccon added to his podium haul with second place in the final race of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in Malaysia – then reiterated his desire to be back in the series in 2020.

Ceccon’s second place finish in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Malaysia is in addition to his four thirds during a season when the Italian youngster once again underlined his prowess in touring car racing.



“The race was tough, the conditions were difficult, but we did a good job with the car,” said the Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris. “I have been in the WTCR series for one year and a half and I dedicate all the podiums to my team. There were five this year plus the one at Suzuka and you can decide if that was one or not! But this time I want to be selfish because I think I have proved I am quick in every situation and I have now scored podiums in rain, in the dry and in slippery and changing conditions. I think I should be in the WTCR next season.”

