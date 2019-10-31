Ceccon: My overtakes were worthy of WTCR podium

Kevin Ceccon says his multiple overtakes at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan were worthy of a Suzuka podium.

Ceccon snatched third place in Race 3 when long-term incumbent Tiago Monteiro pitted in error under a safety car period in the closing stages. But he was then stripped of the position when a five-second penalty was applied to his total time due to contact with Rob Huff earlier in the race.



However, by passing four cars in Race 3, Ceccon believed his eventual sixth place was not a fitting reward for his endeavour.



“I want to remember I started P7 in this race,” said Ceccon afterwards. “I got this [third place] as a present, but before that I overtook a lot of guys and it was a long race especially on a circuit like this where it is very difficult to overtake.”



Michela Cerruti, Operations Manager at Romeo Ferraris, the company behind the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR Ceccon races in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, said: “Kevin has perfectly driven a car that, despite the additional weight, has been the only one to gain positions. We should not forget, also, that Friday's free practice was the first time we ran this car on the wet, and the great work by our technicians to find the right set-up and tyre management has been crucial.”



Ceccon left Japan with a weekend-best of fourth in Race 2, while ninth in Race 1 was as good as it got for fellow Team Mulsanne driver, Ma Qinghua.

