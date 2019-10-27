Kevin Ceccon said he tried the “maximum possible” to beat the “biggest legend of touring car” in their frantic battle for the final podium place in Race 2 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan this morning.

Although Team Mulsanne driver Ceccon had to settle for fourth place behind Gabriele Tarquini after a Turn 1 clash, he relished the opportunity to scrap with his fellow Italian.



“It has been a great fight with one of the biggest legend of touring car and as he’s Italian,” said Ceccon, who scored a breakthrough victory at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last season. “I tried the maximum possible, I tried to get him on the outside, it was the only way then we got touched, I lose the rear of the car when I was almost in front. But I had nothing to lose, I want that podium so hard so I will try again [in Race 3].”



Ceccon, who drives an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, said he has been inundated with messages of support from his followers on social media who had been watching the action live on Eurosport in Italy.



“For sure I enjoyed the battle with the reigning champion, the only two Italians fighting for the podium in Japan, it looks great, like last year. I got a lot of messages on the social media. It’s 3am at home but many people are watching and I tried to entertain them as much as I could, especially on Eurosport Italy.”



Tarquini was quick to praise his younger compatriot: “Kevin was the fastest guy on the track. I saw his pace yesterday and Ma’s pace also, unbelievable fast. Fortunately, they start behind us because it was very tough. He could easily join the leader group because in the middle of the race he was one second faster than me so it was a very tough moment. But, fortunately, I saved my position.”

The post Ceccon relishes Tarquini WTCR fight appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.