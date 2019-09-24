Ceccon’s WTCR 2019 in numbers

Kevin Ceccon, one of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO’s exciting breed of young guns, turns 26 today.

21:Ceccon has started all 21 WTCR / OSCARO races held so far in 2019

6:He’s scored a best qualifying result of sixth

0:While he won in 2018, he’s yet to win or lead a lap in 2019

3:However, he has finished on the podium with third place his best result

1:He’s set one fastest lap

62:So far, the Italian has scored 62 points

18:He holds P18 in the WTCR / OSCARO Drivers’ standings

16:Ceccon gained 16 positions as he charged from P25 to ninth in Race 3 at WTCR Race of China

7000:Ceccon has racked up some 7000 kilometres on his bike as part of his fitness regime

31:His Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR carries race number 31

