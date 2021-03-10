Mitchell Cheah, a points-scorer in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, has been named by Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing as a member of its prestigious Junior Driver initiative for the 2021 season.

Following in the wheel tracks of Luca Engstler as a Hyundai Junior Driver, the 22-year-old from Malaysia will be able to call on the support of the Customer Racing department’s engineers, as well as mentoring from Hyundai Motorsport’s top drivers.



According to Hyundai Motorsport, the scheme will also help Cheah enhance his image away from the track, with coaching on how to present himself both online and in person to the media in order to build the strong profile needed for success in the WTCR.



Czech Jáchym Galáš, 19, plus 16-year-old Americans Tyler Maxson and Tyler Gonzalez have also been named as Hyundai Junior Driver recruitts for their respective programmes.



Cheah’s full programme for 2021 will be announced in due course.

