FIA WTCR
Cheah to be “200 per cent focused” against WTCR rivals
Malaysian rising star Mitchell Cheah will be “200 per cent focused” when he makes his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO on home soil next week.
Cheah, a frontrunner in the ADAC TCR Germany’s junior division in 2019, is one of three local wildcards competing at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December in what will be his first appearance in a Hyundai i30 N TCR following a recent switch from Volkswagen power.
“I will have to be 200% focused and try to be as quick as these guys,” said the 21-year-old Hyundai Team Engstler driver. “The opposition in WTCR is just a crazy line-up, it’s just madness. All world-class drivers are within one second and a small mistake will put you out the window.”
While Cheah’s knowledge of the Sepang International Circuit is vast, his Hyundai Team Engstler-run i30 N TCR represents unchartered territory for the Kuala Lumpur resident.
“It will be tough for sure because I have not driven a Hyundai before but these cars are all in the same specs and I think the only difference will be the handling,” said Cheah. “That I will have to get used to and we will have that try on Monday and Tuesday during the wildcard testing. I will try to adapt as fast as I can before heading into the race weekend.”
The post Cheah to be “200 per cent focused” against WTCR rivals appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.