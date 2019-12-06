Cheah to be “200 per cent focused” against WTCR rivals

Malaysian rising star Mitchell Cheah will be “200 per cent focused” when he makes his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO on home soil next week.

Cheah, a frontrunner in the ADAC TCR Germany’s junior division in 2019, is one of three local wildcards competing at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December in what will be his first appearance in a Hyundai i30 N TCR following a recent switch from Volkswagen power.



“I will have to be 200% focused and try to be as quick as these guys,” said the 21-year-old Hyundai Team Engstler driver. “The opposition in WTCR is just a crazy line-up, it’s just madness. All world-class drivers are within one second and a small mistake will put you out the window.”



While Cheah’s knowledge of the Sepang International Circuit is vast, his Hyundai Team Engstler-run i30 N TCR represents unchartered territory for the Kuala Lumpur resident.



“It will be tough for sure because I have not driven a Hyundai before but these cars are all in the same specs and I think the only difference will be the handling,” said Cheah. “That I will have to get used to and we will have that try on Monday and Tuesday during the wildcard testing. I will try to adapt as fast as I can before heading into the race weekend.”

