Bence Boldizs will aim to put his early season struggles behind him when he contests his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this weekend.

The Hungarian, who is part of the Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, has so far been unable to make his hoped-for impact during his second season in the series at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición. But he’s targeting a change of fortune at the Hungaroring, which he used to visit as a child.



“I’m really excited and I can’t wait,” said Boldizs. “We are still struggling with the big amount of understeer. We have to find something and, if we can, I really want to be on the podium, it would be amazing.



“Last year it was an empty Hungaroring, this year I hope there will be so many fans in the grandstand and this year I can start in a good position like last year.



“Since 2010 I was at the Hungaroring every time to watch the WTCC and I knew and felt the energy and power that the fans have. Obviously, I was cheering for Norbi [Michelisz] and then Attica [Tassi] as well. The fans will still be cheering for Norbi and Attica now but I hope some fans as well cheering for me.”

