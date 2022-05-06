Honda will provide the Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for a third successive season in 2022.

This extended commitment keeps Honda at the forefront of safety and competition in the WTCR, with its customer racing teams ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler beginning their 2022 campaigns on the streets of Pau this weekend.

Ad

The Civic Type R Limited Edition Safety Car will be managed by Honda's long-standing motorsport partner, JAS Motorsport, which will also have a dedicated customer racing support offering at the 2022 WTCR races for Honda's customer racing teams.

WTCR Girolami sets out his WTCR title ambition 2 HOURS AGO

Honda’s Limited Edition model was one of two new additions to the road-going Type R range in 2020, and features the same industry-leading active safety and driver-assistive technologies that helped the Civic range – which includes the standard Type R on which the Honda Civic Type R TCR racing car is based – earn top ratings in Euro NCAP tests.

A pure version of the iconic hatchback, it was developed with on-track performance as the primary focus - in keeping with Type R tradition.

The Civic Type R Limited Edition WTCR Safety Car will run in the same livery that it has for the past two years. It is based around the Sunlight Yellow colour in which the front-wheel drive hatchback was made available to customers and produced by Belgian artist Vanuf, the designer of a number of official liveries for Honda's touring car programmes.

WTCR Berthon no longer wants to be the nice guy in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO