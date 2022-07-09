The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s ground-breaking Joker Lap enabled multiple position changes on the streets of Vila Real last weekend.
Watch the highlights from Race 1 and Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal via the links below – including the moment when a rare error from Yvan Muller while taking the Joker Lap decided the outcome of the second counter.
RACE 1 HIGHLIGHTS
RACE 2 HIGHLIGHTS
