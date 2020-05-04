Coming from the WTCR this week

-

There’s plenty of new content coming up from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup this week. Here’s a taster of what’s in store…*

Today (Monday):It’s raceday in the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series at a virtual Ningbo International Circuit. Follow the build-up and watch the action live from 19h30 CET (Facebook, YouTube, web)



WTCR Out of the Boxinvestigates the cause of big crash in Vila Real discover an unlikely culprit has been at work(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web)



Tuesday:Catch up with all the news from the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series and check out the latest standings following Monday night’s Ningbo race (web)



It’s Tiago Monteiro’s turn to take theWTCR Lockdown Quiz(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)



Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear,Martin Haven talks to Esteban Guerrieri, last season’s title runner-up. Part one of this two-part episode lands at 12h00 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday



Thursday: WTCR All Accessis fromWTCR Race of Japan(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web) and find out how Nicky Catsburg is dealing with lockdown by reading Hyundai Motorsport’s Q&A from 10h00 (Facebook, Instagram, web)



Friday:Luca Engstler completes theWTCR Lockdown Quizfrom 15h00 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter



Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear and featuring Esteban Guerrieri is available from 12h00 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Find out more about the race-by-race drivers inWTCR’s Wild Ones(web)



Saturday:FIAWTCR.com looks at theWTCR Home Racers



Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with episode seven on Facebook



Tiago Monteiro’s Esports Adventuresis online from 18h00 (web)



