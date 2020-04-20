There’s plenty of new content coming up from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup this week. Here’s a taster of what’s in store…*

Today (Monday):It’s taxi-driving time onWTCR Out of Boxbut watch out for the snake from 13h00 CET… (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web)



Tune in to the live stream of the second round ofEsports WTCR Beat the Driversfrom the Slovakia Ring at 19h30 CET… (Facebook, YouTube)



Tuesday:Find out who won and how inEsports WTCR Beat the Driversfrom 06h00 CET (web)



Wednesday:Martin Haven catches up with Yvan Muller in the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear. Part one of this two-part episode lands at 12h00 on YouTube, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com.



Find out how Néstor ‘Bebu’ Girolami gets on with theWTCR Lockdown Quizfrom 15h00 CET on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter



It’sWallpaper Wednesdayfrom 17h00 on Facebook and Instagram



Thursday:Five WTCR driver signings and how they happened (web)



Don’t missWTCR All Accessfrom WTCR Race of Portugal 2019 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube



Friday:It’s Pepe Oriola’s turn to take on theWTCR Lockdown Quizfrom 15h00 CET on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter



Saturday:See what WTCR racers have got planned when they’ve completed their final flying lap (web)



Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with episode five on Facebook



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

The post Coming up from the WTCR this week appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.