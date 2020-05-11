Coming up this week from WTCR

-

There’s plenty of new content coming up from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup this week. Here’s a taster of what’s in store…*

Today (Monday):Ten things we didn’t know about Esteban Guerrieri but do now following his WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear (Facebook, YouTube, web)



WTCR Out of the Boxdoes music videos at 13h00(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web)



Tuesday:Looking back on Ma Qinghua’s history-making heroics at WTCR of Slovakia (web)



Tom Coronel takes on theWTCR Lockdown Quizat 13h00 (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)



Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear,Martin Haven talks to Tiago Monteiro, the ultimate comeback hero. Part one of this two-part episode lands at 12h00 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday



Thursday: WTCR All Accessis fromWTCR Race of Macau(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web)



Friday:Norbert Michelisz completes theWTCR Lockdown Quizfrom 13h00 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter



Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear and featuring Tiago Monteiro is available from 12h00 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Find out more about the race-by-race drivers inWTCR’s Wild Ones(web)



Saturday:FIAWTCR.com builds up to theEsports WTCR Beat the Drivers Sepang finale



Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with episode eight on Facebook



Ten things we didn’t know aboutTiago Monteiro from 18h00 (web)



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

