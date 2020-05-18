Coming up this week from WTCR

-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):It’s race night in the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series. Watch the action live onFacebookandYouTubeand don’t miss the build-up right here atFIAWTCR.com.



WTCR Out of the Boxdoes martial arts at 13h00 CET (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web)



Tuesday:Catch up on all the action from the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale at a virtual Sepang International Circuit.



Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks to Gabriele Tarquini, the inaugural WTCR title winner who’s still going strong. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday



Thursday: WTCR All Accessis fromWTCR Race of Malaysia(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web) and don’t miss a selection of stories from Sepang atFIAWTCR.com.



Discover what Max Verstappen was getting up at WTCR Race of Netherlands on this day in WTCR history (Thursday 21 May 2018).



Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear and featuring Gabriele Tarquini is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Saturday:With the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series complete here’s a reminder of some of the big numbers and big moments.



Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with episode nine on Facebook



Ten things we didn’t know aboutGabriele Tarquini from 12h00 CET (web)



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

