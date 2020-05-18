Coming up this week from WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.
Today (Monday):It’s race night in the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series. Watch the action live onFacebookandYouTubeand don’t miss the build-up right here atFIAWTCR.com.
WTCR Out of the Boxdoes martial arts at 13h00 CET (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web)
Tuesday:Catch up on all the action from the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale at a virtual Sepang International Circuit.
Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks to Gabriele Tarquini, the inaugural WTCR title winner who’s still going strong. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com
Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday
Thursday: WTCR All Accessis fromWTCR Race of Malaysia(Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, web) and don’t miss a selection of stories from Sepang atFIAWTCR.com.
Discover what Max Verstappen was getting up at WTCR Race of Netherlands on this day in WTCR history (Thursday 21 May 2018).
Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear and featuring Gabriele Tarquini is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com
Saturday:With the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series complete here’s a reminder of some of the big numbers and big moments.
Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with episode nine on Facebook
Ten things we didn’t know aboutGabriele Tarquini from 12h00 CET (web)
*All content/timings provisional and subject to change
WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Tiago Monteiro
