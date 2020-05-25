Coming up this week from WTCR

-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):Revisit the top five moments of the deciding pre-seasonEsports WTCR Beat the Driversfinale from the Sepang International Circuit



VisitFIAWTCR.comto discover what happens in theCUPRA Garage in Martorell



Tuesday:A look at theWTCR Racers Who’ve Ralliedavailable atFIAWTCR.com



Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toYann Ehrlacher, the inaugural WTCR title winner who’s still going strong. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday



Thursday:Find out how Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driverLuca Engstlerhas been coping during lockdown withHyundai Motorsport’s Q&A



Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuring Yvan Muller is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Saturday:Discover some of the close connections that exist in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup inKeeping it in the Family



Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with the 10th and final episode on Facebook



Ten things we didn’t know aboutYann Ehrlacher from 12h00 CET (web)



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

