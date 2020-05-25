Coming up this week from WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR
-
Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.
Today (Monday):Revisit the top five moments of the deciding pre-seasonEsports WTCR Beat the Driversfinale from the Sepang International Circuit
VisitFIAWTCR.comto discover what happens in theCUPRA Garage in Martorell
Tuesday:A look at theWTCR Racers Who’ve Ralliedavailable atFIAWTCR.com
Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toYann Ehrlacher, the inaugural WTCR title winner who’s still going strong. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com
Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday
Thursday:Find out how Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driverLuca Engstlerhas been coping during lockdown withHyundai Motorsport’s Q&A
Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuring Yvan Muller is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com
Saturday:Discover some of the close connections that exist in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup inKeeping it in the Family
Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with the 10th and final episode on Facebook
Ten things we didn’t know aboutYann Ehrlacher from 12h00 CET (web)
*All content/timings provisional and subject to change
WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Gabriele Tarquini
