Coming up this week from WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
4 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):Revisit the top five moments of the deciding pre-seasonEsports WTCR Beat the Driversfinale from the Sepang International Circuit

VisitFIAWTCR.comto discover what happens in theCUPRA Garage in Martorell

Tuesday:A look at theWTCR Racers Who’ve Ralliedavailable atFIAWTCR.com

Wednesday:In the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toYann Ehrlacher, the inaugural WTCR title winner who’s still going strong. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday

Thursday:Find out how Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driverLuca Engstlerhas been coping during lockdown withHyundai Motorsport’s Q&A

Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuring Yvan Muller is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Saturday:Discover some of the close connections that exist in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup inKeeping it in the Family

Sunday:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sChallenge the Worldis replayed with the 10th and final episode on Facebook

Ten things we didn’t know aboutYann Ehrlacher from 12h00 CET (web)

*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Gabriele Tarquini

A DAY AGO

Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers recap

23/05/2020 AT 04:00
The passion for racing doesn’t go away: part two of Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

22/05/2020 AT 10:00
