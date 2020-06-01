Coming up this week from WTCR

WTCR

-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):Find out why you should be getting excited when the brakes come off the 2020 WTCR season.Facebook,Instagram,web.

Tuesday:A new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.comhighlights the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. First up onWTCR Team Workis event-winning Belgian squad Comtoyou Racing.

Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toNéstor Girolami, the Argentine ace who’s preparing for his second season with the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesdayand a chance to relive all the drama from the title-decidingSepang super-finalefromWTCR Race of Malaysialast December.

Thursday:In the latest Home Shakedown series from Hyundai Motorsport, inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title winnerGabriele Tarquinitakes part in a question and answer session.

Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringNéstor Girolamiis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…profiles Austria, where the 2020 WTCR season is set to begin in September.

Sunday:Ten things we didn’t know aboutNéstor Girolami follows on from his appearance on the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyearand hosted by Martin Haven.

*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

WTCR

