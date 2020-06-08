WTCR

Coming up this week from WTCR

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):At 12h00 every day this week, a new driver line-up for thePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipwill be unveiled. First up are two CUPRA-powered drivers.

Tuesday:Check out the WTCR’sBest Starting Grid MomentsonFacebookandInstagram.

WTCR Teamwork,a new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.com,highlights the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. This week it’s the turn of Cyan Racing from Sweden.

Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toNicky Catsburgfrom Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday.

Thursday:The memorableRace 3 at WTCR Race of Morocco 2019 is replayedonYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.

Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringNicky Catsburgis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…profiles Germany, where the second event of the 2020 WTCR season is set to take place in September.

Sunday:Ten things we didn’t know aboutNicky Catsburg follows on from his appearance on the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyearand hosted by Martin Haven.

*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

WTCR

Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power

19 HOURS AGO

The post Coming up this week from WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

WTCR’s All You Need to Know About… #1 Austria

YESTERDAY AT 07:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

WTCR’s All You Need to Know About… #1 Austria

YESTERDAY AT 07:00
WTCR

More than a game: Eurosport Events delivers TV-focused new Esports WTCR series

05/06/2020 AT 14:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRevealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power
Next articleIntroducing… ERC1 recruit Niki Mayr-Melnhof