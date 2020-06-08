-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):At 12h00 every day this week, a new driver line-up for thePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipwill be unveiled. First up are two CUPRA-powered drivers.



Tuesday:Check out the WTCR’sBest Starting Grid MomentsonFacebookandInstagram.



WTCR Teamwork,a new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.com,highlights the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. This week it’s the turn of Cyan Racing from Sweden.



Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toNicky Catsburgfrom Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday.



Thursday:The memorableRace 3 at WTCR Race of Morocco 2019 is replayedonYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.



Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringNicky Catsburgis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…profiles Germany, where the second event of the 2020 WTCR season is set to take place in September.



Sunday:Ten things we didn’t know aboutNicky Catsburg follows on from his appearance on the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyearand hosted by Martin Haven.



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

WTCR Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power 19 HOURS AGO

The post Coming up this week from WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai YESTERDAY AT 10:00