Coming up this week from WTCR

-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):All the latest news from thePre-season Esports Championshipand an update on#RaceAgainstCovid online auctionwill be available atFIAWTCR.com.



Tuesday:Check out the WTCR’sBest of Podium CeremoniesonFacebookandInstagram.



WTCR Teamwork,a new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.com,highlights the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. This week it’s the turn of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport from Germany.



Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toAttila Tassifrom ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



ThePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipbegan last weekend. The top five moments from SalzburgringonYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday.



Thursday:WTCR Rewindreturnswith a Vila Real specialonYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.



Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringAttila Tassiis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…profiles Slovakia, where the third event of the 2020 WTCR season is set to take place in October.



Sunday:Ten things we didn’t know aboutAttila Tassi follows on from his appearance on the latestWTCR Fast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyearand hosted by Martin Haven.



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

