Coming up this week from WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
21 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):All the latest news from thePre-season Esports Championshipand an update on#RaceAgainstCovid online auctionwill be available atFIAWTCR.com.

Tuesday:Check out the WTCR’sBest of Podium CeremoniesonFacebookandInstagram.

WTCR Teamwork,a new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.com,highlights the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. This week it’s the turn of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport from Germany.

Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toAttila Tassifrom ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

ThePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipbegan last weekend. The top five moments from SalzburgringonYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.

Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday.

Thursday:WTCR Rewindreturnswith a Vila Real specialonYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.

Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringAttila Tassiis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…profiles Slovakia, where the third event of the 2020 WTCR season is set to take place in October.

Sunday:Ten things we didn’t know aboutAttila Tassi follows on from his appearance on the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyearand hosted by Martin Haven.

*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

Pre-season Esports WTCR gives a taste of what’s to come at Salzburgring

8 HOURS AGO

What's On

