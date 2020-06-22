WTCR

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):All the latest news from thePre-season Esports Championshipwill be available atFIAWTCR.com.

Tuesday:Check out Best of Portraits onFacebookandInstagramat 13h00 CET

Watch Tiago Monteiro’s emotional victory on the streets of Vila Real at WTCR Race of Portugal last season, one of the2009 Top Races, is being replayed

Check outWTCR TeamworkonYouTube,FacebookandInstagramfor a profile on BRC Racing Team, part of a new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.comhighlighting the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toThed Björkfrom Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

ThePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipcontinued at a virtual Hungaroring last weekend. The top five moments are available onYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.

Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday.

Thursday:WTCR Rewindmakes its belated return with a Vila Real special from 19h00 CET onYouTube,FacebookandInstagram.

Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringThed Björkis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com

There’s a preview for the third event of thePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipat a virtual Slovakia Ring

Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…highlights Hungary, where the fourth event of the 2020 WTCR season is set to take place in October

Sunday:Ten things we didn’t know aboutThed Björk follows on from his appearance on the latestWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyearand hosted by Martin Haven

*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

WTCR

The post Coming up this week from WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

