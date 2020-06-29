Coming up this week from WTCR

-

Here’s a taster of what’s in store from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this week*.

Today (Monday):VisitFIAWTCR.comfor all the latestPre-season Esports Championshipnews



Tuesday:Check outBest of TeamworkonFacebookandInstagramat 10h00 CET



Watch Néstor Girolami’s sensational win in a hugely entertaining Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary last season, part of the series of2019 Top Racesnow being replayed onYouTube,FacebookandInstagram



Check outWTCR TeamworkonYouTube,FacebookandInstagramfor a profile on Zengő Motorsport, the latest in a new weekly series fromFIAWTCR.comhighlighting the work of the teams chasing success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup



Wednesday:In this week’sWTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear, Martin Haven talks toAndy Priaulx,the three-time World Touring Car champion and a race winner for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co in WTC 2019. Part one of this two-part episode is available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



ThePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipcontinued at a virtual Slovakia Ring last weekend. The top five moments are available onYouTube,FacebookandInstagram



Also, don’t missWallpaper Wednesday



Thursday:Find out what’s been happening in thePre-season Esports WTCR ChampionshipinPre-season Esports WTCR: The story so far



Friday:Part two of theWTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyearand featuringAndy Priaulxis available from 12h00 CET on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer andFIAWTCR.com



There’s a preview for the third event of thePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipat a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark



Saturday:In a new series from FIAWTCR.com,All You Need to Know about…highlights Spain, where the fifth event of the 2020 WTCR season is set to take place from 31 October-1 November



Sunday:FIAWTCR.comis building-up to thePre-season Esports WTCR Championshipevent from Ningbo



*All content/timings provisional and subject to change

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Guerrieri back in front, Ehrlacher is fifth Pre-season Esports WTCR winner 8 HOURS AGO

The post Coming up this week from WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Tarquini to make shock Pre-season Esports WTCR appearance 13 HOURS AGO