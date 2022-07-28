Gabriele Rizzo couldn’t have been more proud of his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse drivers and team personnel following a standout home weekend in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

A podium double from Mikel Azcona and a brace of fourth-place finishes by Norbert Michelisz ensured Azcona tops the WTCR Drivers’ standings by 36 points with BRC ahead in the Team’s table by 45 points following WTCR Race of Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi.

“It has been a great weekend at our home race,” said Rizzo, who guided Gabriele Tarquini and Michelisz to back-to-back WTCR titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively. “I am so happy and so proud of the work that the team has done, it was not easy to manage a track like this in these temperatures.

“From having sacrificed FP1 to do race simulations, a great performance from both drivers in qualifying and then perfect management of the race with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

“Honestly, we cannot expect more than what we have done here this weekend in front of our fans. Congratulations to Mikel and Norbi and to all the team for the job done.”

