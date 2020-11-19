Aurélien Comte completed his 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign with points finishes in two of the three races at MotorLand Aragón last weekend.

Comte was drafted into the Vuković Motorsport line-up for WTCR Race of Slovakia and scored points in all three Slovakia Ring counters.



However, he’d finished outside the points-paying positions since then until recent tweaks to his Renault Mégane RS TCR helped him to return to the WTCR’s top 15 at WTCR Race of Arágon.