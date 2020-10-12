Aurélien Comte scored points in all three races on his return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Slovakia Ring.
Driving a Vuković Motorsport-run Renault Mégane RS TCR, the Frenchman bagged a weekend-high P12 in Race 2 and Race 3.
“It was a bit complicated in Race 1 because I spent almost a year without driving,” said Comte. “But I am very happy because we have improved the car in every race today and the team has done a good job. We learned the car and it's great for the team."
