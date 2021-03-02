The Renault, which was entered in the 2020 WTCR by Vuković Motorsport, is included in thecar packavailable to purchase through RaceRoom.



And Comte, who competed at the WTCR events in Slovakia, Hungary, Spain and Aragón last season, had this to say fans of Esports WTCR, the online version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



“I am very happy that the Renault is part of the 2020 WTCR car collection in RaceRoom,” said Comte. “I hope the players will enjoy racing with it. It's really cool to drive this car in real life and hopefully it will give the same feeling to the fans at virtual tracks.”



For more information on the 2020 WTCR car pack go to:https://www.fiawtcr.com/full-wtcr-2020-car-pack-now-available-on-raceroom/